North Bay Firestorm: All West Contra Costa Unified schools closed Thursday due to bad air quality

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — All West Contra Costa County Unified School District schools are closed Thursday due to bad air quality from the North Bay firestorm, school officials said.

All school activities including athletic events and practices are also canceled. District offices and departments will remain open.

District officials have not decided if schools will be open on Friday.

WCCUSD joins the Vacaville, Fairfield-Suisun, Vallejo, Benicia and John Swett school districts in closing campuses due to the fires.

