North Bay Firestorm: American Canyon stores running out of face masks

By Published: Updated:

 

AMERICAN CANYON (KRON) — Heavy smoke from the North Bay wildfires filled the air on Wednesday in American Canyon.

There were plenty of people at this Wal-Mart wearing masks. Some folks were seen using their hands to cover their faces from the intense smoke.

Those without masks went to Wal-Mart trying to find one, but even the Wal-Mart superstore ran out of the facial coverings and directed customers to local hardware stores.

The air quality is the worst it’s ever been in the Bay Area due to the California firestorm that has charred over 170,000 acres.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s