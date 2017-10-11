North Bay Firestorm: American Canyon stores running out of face masks

AMERICAN CANYON (KRON) — Heavy smoke from the North Bay wildfires filled the air on Wednesday in American Canyon.

There were plenty of people at this Wal-Mart wearing masks. Some folks were seen using their hands to cover their faces from the intense smoke.

Those without masks went to Wal-Mart trying to find one, but even the Wal-Mart superstore ran out of the facial coverings and directed customers to local hardware stores.

The air quality is the worst it’s ever been in the Bay Area due to the California firestorm that has charred over 170,000 acres.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES