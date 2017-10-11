North Bay Firestorm: Atlas fire evacuations in Green Valley

(KRON) The Atlas Peak fire is forcing evacuations in Solano County. Here is a map from the Solano County Sheriff’s Department.
#AtlasFire Update: The most current evacuation map as of 11:00pm pic.twitter.com/X2062FBc9R
— Solano Sheriff (@SolanoSheriff) October 11, 2017
Closures
Mankas Corner Rd @ Suisun Valley Rd
Mankas Corner @ Abernathy Rd
Rockville Rd @ Suisun Valley Rd
Green Valley Rd at Eastridge Dr
— Solano Sheriff (@SolanoSheriff) October 11, 2017
