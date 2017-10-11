North Bay Firestorm: Body removed from Santa Rosa mobile home park

By and Published:

 

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A body was removed from a Santa Rosa mobile home park caught in the North Bay firestorm on Wednesday afternoon.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe was at Journey’s End Mobile Home Park as a body in a white body bag was being rolled out of the rubble.

At least 21 people have died in the firestorm that has now charred over 170,000 acres in California.

On Wednesday, the family confirmed the remains of Linda Tunis, a missing Santa Rosa mother, were found in the morning at the mobile home park.

Tunis’ home had gone up in flames Monday morning as a ferocious wildfire ripped through the area.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s