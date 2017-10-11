SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A body was removed from a Santa Rosa mobile home park caught in the North Bay firestorm on Wednesday afternoon.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe was at Journey’s End Mobile Home Park as a body in a white body bag was being rolled out of the rubble.

At least 21 people have died in the firestorm that has now charred over 170,000 acres in California.

On Wednesday, the family confirmed the remains of Linda Tunis, a missing Santa Rosa mother, were found in the morning at the mobile home park.

Tunis’ home had gone up in flames Monday morning as a ferocious wildfire ripped through the area.

