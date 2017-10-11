North Bay Firestorm: Donating to victims in Santa Rosa

By Published:
Generated by IJG JPEG Library

(KRON) The City of Santa Rosa is overwhelmed with the outpouring of support for the North Bay Firestorm victims. Here is what is being asked of people wanting to help.

City of Santa Rosa Fire Department
Santa Rosa is a giving community and we have seen an outpouring of donations come in from our residents. Crews are working on plans to distribute these items to those who need them most. For now, we ask the community to please refrain from bringing any additional donations to the Finley Community Center. 
Donations are being accepted at the Salvation Army at: 93 Stony Circle, Unit D, Santa Rosa, CA 9540. The United Way is collecting monetary donations at unitedwaywinecountry.org.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s