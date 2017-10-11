North Bay Firestorm: Donating to victims in Santa Rosa

(KRON) The City of Santa Rosa is overwhelmed with the outpouring of support for the North Bay Firestorm victims. Here is what is being asked of people wanting to help.

Santa Rosa is a giving community and we have seen an outpouring of donations come in from our residents. Crews are working on plans to distribute these items to those who need them most. For now, we ask the community to please refrain from bringing any additional donations to the Finley Community Center.

Donations are being accepted at the Salvation Army at: 93 Stony Circle, Unit D, Santa Rosa, CA 9540. The United Way is collecting monetary donations at unitedwaywinecountry.org.

