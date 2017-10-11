SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A health advisory has been issued for the South Bay due to smoke in the air, according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

South Bay residents are being asked to take precautions due to smoke in the air.

The air pollution from the North Bay wildfires is as worst as it’s ever been in the Bay Area.

You are especially at risk if you are a child, senior, or have respiratory problems. Windows and doors should be kept closed.

The air quality is expected to be bad for the next few days.

Residents should also avoid exercising outside if they smell smoke.

For more information, you can go to www.sparetheair.org.

