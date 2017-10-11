North Bay Firestorm: List of Sonoma County Evacuations

(KRON) Sonoma County has released a complete list of all evacuations areas
New Mandatory Evacuations – Agua Caliente
- Moon Mountain Road
- Mission Way
- London Way
- Martin Road
- Cavedale Road
- Adobe Way
New Mandatory Evacuations – Annadel Heights
- Bordered north by Parktrail Drive and west by Summerfield Road
New Mandatory Evacuations – Geyserville
- Nutter Road
- Sellers Road
- River Road
- Fay Ranch Road
- Ridge Oaks Road
- Fox Ridge Road
- Vineyard Road
- Woodridge Road
- Deerpath Drive
- Ram Hill Road
- Rockmouth Road
- Colony Road
- Lakewood Lane
- Highway 128 – Every residence between 1922 Hwy 128 and the Russian River
- Porter Creek Road
New Advisory Evacuations – Geyserville
- Downtown Geyserville
- Palomino Road
- Asti Ridge Road
- Highland Ranch Road
Previously Posted Evacuation Areas
The following areas remain under mandatory evacuation orders unless otherwise indicated.
Bennett Valley Mandatory Evacuations
- East of Bennett Valley Golf Course – west of Annadel State Park
- Bennett Ridge Road
- Sonoma Mountain Road
- Enterprise Road
Cloverdale Mandatory Evacuations
- Cloverdale KOA
Eldridge Mandatory Evacuations
- Sonoma Developmental Center
Forestville
- 101 west to downtown Forestville, south of River Road and north of Pine – Lifted October 10, 5:00 PM
Geyserville Mandatory Evacuations
- Vanoni Road to Gill Creek, all directions
- Palomino Road
Glen Ellen Mandatory Evacuations
- Arnold Drive at State hospital in between Madrone Road and Warm Springs Road
- West of Jack London State Park
- All of Glen Ellen
- Enterprise Road
- Wall Road – North of Trinity Road
- Cavedale Road
Knights Valley Mandatory Evacuations
- Porter Creek Road
- Petrified Forest Road
- Ida Clayton Road – from Highway 128 to the county line
Larkfield Mandatory Evacuations
- Faught Road – near Shiloh Regional Park
- Montebello Road
- Frederick Ranch Road
Rincon Valley Mandatory Evacuations
- Rincon Valley – North of Montecito Blvd from Brush Creek Road to eastern city limits at Calistoga Road
Rohnert Park Mandatory Evacuations
- Roberts Road
- Lichau Road
- Pressley Road
- Sonoma Mountain Road
Santa Rosa Mandatory Evacuations
- Oakmont
- Montecito Heights neighborhood
- Cross Creek Road
- Sky Farm Neighborhood
- Saint Andrews Drive
- North Fountaingrove Parkway
- East of Fulton Rd from Guerneville Road to River Road
- Sky Farm Drive
- Saint Andrews Drive
- Hopper Avenue Area West of Coffey Lane – Between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west
Sonoma Valley Mandatory Evacuations
- Mission Highland
- Norrbom Road
- Gehricke Road
Windsor Mandatory Evacuations
- Shiloh Ranch Estates