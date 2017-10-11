North Bay Firestorm: List of Sonoma County Evacuations

(KRON) Sonoma County has released a complete list of all evacuations areas

New Mandatory Evacuations – Agua Caliente

  • Moon Mountain Road
  • Mission Way
  • London Way
  • Martin Road
  • Cavedale Road
  • Adobe Way

New Mandatory Evacuations – Annadel Heights

  • Bordered north by Parktrail Drive and west by Summerfield Road 

New Mandatory Evacuations – Geyserville

  • Nutter Road
  • Sellers Road
  • River Road
  • Fay Ranch Road
  • Ridge Oaks Road
  • Fox Ridge Road
  • Vineyard Road
  • Woodridge Road
  • Deerpath Drive
  • Ram Hill Road
  • Rockmouth Road
  • Colony Road
  • Lakewood Lane
  • Highway 128 – Every residence between 1922 Hwy 128 and the Russian River
  • Porter Creek Road

New Advisory Evacuations – Geyserville

  • Downtown Geyserville
  • Palomino Road
  • Asti Ridge Road
  • Highland Ranch Road

Previously Posted Evacuation Areas

The following areas remain under mandatory evacuation orders unless otherwise indicated.

Bennett Valley Mandatory Evacuations

  • East of Bennett Valley Golf Course – west of Annadel State Park
  • Bennett Ridge Road
  • Sonoma Mountain Road
  • Enterprise Road

Cloverdale Mandatory Evacuations

  • Cloverdale KOA

Eldridge Mandatory Evacuations

  • Sonoma Developmental Center

Forestville

  • 101 west to downtown Forestville, south of River Road and north of Pine – Lifted October 10, 5:00 PM

Geyserville Mandatory Evacuations

  • Vanoni Road to Gill Creek, all directions
  • Palomino Road

Glen Ellen Mandatory Evacuations

  • Arnold Drive at State hospital in between Madrone Road and Warm Springs Road
  • West of Jack London State Park
  • All of Glen Ellen
  • Enterprise Road
  • Wall Road – North of Trinity Road
  • Cavedale Road

Knights Valley Mandatory Evacuations

  • Porter Creek Road
  • Petrified Forest Road
  • Ida Clayton Road – from Highway 128 to the county line

Larkfield Mandatory Evacuations

  • Faught Road – near Shiloh Regional Park
  • Montebello Road
  • Frederick Ranch Road

Rincon Valley Mandatory Evacuations

  • Rincon Valley – North of Montecito Blvd from Brush Creek Road to eastern city limits at Calistoga Road

Rohnert Park Mandatory Evacuations

  • Roberts Road
  • Lichau Road
  • Pressley Road
  • Sonoma Mountain Road

Santa Rosa Mandatory Evacuations

  • Oakmont
  • Montecito Heights neighborhood
  • Cross Creek Road
  • Sky Farm Neighborhood
  • Saint Andrews Drive
  • North Fountaingrove Parkway
  • East of Fulton Rd from Guerneville Road to River Road
  • Sky Farm Drive
  • Saint Andrews Drive
  • Hopper Avenue Area West of Coffey Lane – Between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west

Sonoma Valley Mandatory Evacuations

  • Mission Highland
  • Norrbom Road
  • Gehricke Road

Windsor Mandatory Evacuations

  • Shiloh Ranch Estates

