MARTINEZ (KRON) — Martinez schools are closed on Thursday due to “extremely” poor air quality caused by the North Bay firestorm, according to Superintendent CJ Cammack.

The conditions are expected to worsen on Thursday.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our students and staff. I am terribly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you. Our primary concern is the health and safety of our students,” Cammack said.

Here is the full statement from Cammack:

Hello MUSD Community, Employees, and Students, This is an important announcement regarding school closures for Martinez Unified School District. In light of the extremely poor air quality caused by expanding wildfires, combined with forecasts of worsening conditions tomorrow, please be informed that we are closing all schools in Martinez Unified for Thursday, October 12, 2017. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our students and staff. I am terribly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you. Our primary concern is the health and safety of our students. At this time, all Martinez Unified Schools will be closed for only Thursday, October 12, 2017. We will reevaluate tomorrow, based on air quality forecasts and fire containment, to make a determination if the closure should be extended to Friday. We will be in contact with you as soon as possible regarding any new developments. I will be working closely with Alhambra High School Administration regarding our Homecoming Game and all related activities. We will provide additional communication on those matters as soon as possible. Sincerely, CJ Cammack, Superintendent