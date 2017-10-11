North Bay Firestorm: Missing persons hotline

(KRON) Hundreds of people have been reported missing in the North Bay Firestorm.
If you need to report a friend, neighbor or loved one missing the Sonoma County Sheriff’s department asks you to please call (707) 565-3856.
Call 707-565-3856 to report any missing persons. We have received 600 reports – 285 still missing. Deputies continue to investigate.
— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 12, 2017
