North Bay Firestorm: Missing persons hotline

KENWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 11: Homes are left completely destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Kenwood, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(KRON) Hundreds of people have been reported missing in the North Bay Firestorm.

If you need to report a friend, neighbor or loved one missing the Sonoma County Sheriff’s department asks you to please call (707) 565-3856.

 

