SONOMA (KRON) — Part of downtown Sonoma from Sonoma Square North is being evacuated by the sheriff’s department because fire is coming, according to KRON4’s Dan Kerman.
If you are evacuating, you are advised to pack necessary belongings, medications, pets, personal items, cell phones, chargers, important papers and anything else deemed necessary. The best route out of town is south towards Petaluma.
