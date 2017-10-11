North Bay Firestorm: Part of downtown Sonoma evacuated by sheriff because fire is coming

By and Published: Updated:

SONOMA (KRON) — Part of downtown Sonoma from Sonoma Square North is being evacuated by the sheriff’s department because fire is coming, according to KRON4’s Dan Kerman.

If you are evacuating, you are advised to pack necessary belongings, medications, pets, personal items, cell phones, chargers, important papers and anything else deemed necessary. The best route out of town is south towards Petaluma.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

North Bay Wildfires

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s