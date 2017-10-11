North Bay Firestorm: Safari West animals are safe

By Published:

(KRON) Safari West the animal sanctuary in Sonoma County is still intact and the animals safe. Safari West posted on Facebook Tuesday night.

From Safari West in Sonoma County:

FIRE UPDATE: Tuesday 10/10 – 10:30am
Thank you everybody for your thoughts and prayers. The status on the ground at Safari West remains much the same as reported last evening. The preserve remains intact and the animals safe and contained. However, fires continue to burn nearby and the situation is far from stabilized. Please continue to help by keeping the roadways as clear as possible and allowing our firefighters to do their work. Thank you for keeping us in your thoughts and please stay safe out there.

