Officials receive 670 reports of people missing in North Bay wildfires

By Published:
Coffey Park homes burn early Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– Nearly 670  residents were reported missing after raging wildfires swept through the North Bay.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said initially there were reports of 670 people missing, but as of Wednesday, that number dropped. Nearly 110 people had been located, bringing the total number of missing to 560.

