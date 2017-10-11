Officials receive 670 reports of people missing in North Bay wildfires

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– Nearly 670 residents were reported missing after raging wildfires swept through the North Bay.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said initially there were reports of 670 people missing, but as of Wednesday, that number dropped. Nearly 110 people had been located, bringing the total number of missing to 560.
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES