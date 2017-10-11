PG&E: Power restored to 20k in the North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Pacific Gas and Electric crews worked into the early morning on Wednesday to restore power to nearly 20,000 customers.

According to PG&E, the overnight restoration efforts reduced the number of outages from 72,000 to 53,000.

Crews also completed safety patrols of electric facilities in and around Napa.

Here the full statement from PG&E:

Overnight we completed safety patrols of our electric facilities in parts of the North Bay including neighborhoods in Napa. After completing that work we received CalFire’s authorization to bring power back to approximately 20k customers. This effort further reduced total wildfire related outages from 72k to 53k. We’ll continue working with CalFire to safely bring back power where we’re able, helping our communities get back on their feet.”

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES