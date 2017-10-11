PITTSBURG (KRON) — Pittsburg Unified schools will be closed on Thursday due to bad air quality, district officials said.

Schools will only be closed Thursday, officials said. Air quality has become worse.

Here is the full statement from the district:

In the best interest for the health and safety of Pittsburg Unified School District’s students and staff, we are closing schools for tomorrow only, Thursday, October 12th. We have been monitoring the air quality throughout the day and it has become worse. The fires are not yet contained and the air quality is predicted to be worse tomorrow. The health of our students and staff is of the upmost importance and we feel it is better to close schools. This is not a decision we made lightly. We realize a sudden decision has an impact on our families in arranging child care and we truly regret any inconvenience and thank our parents and families for understanding. We will evaluate the air conditions tomorrow afternoon and make a decision about Friday.

