Red Flag Warning: Dangerous fire conditions in North Bay

(KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous fire conditions Wednesday night.
A Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Hills goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
This means that fires can spread rapidly with the increase of winds.
The National Weather Service says northeast winds will be between 15-30 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.
The dry condition coupled with the winds adds to the danger.
The humidity will be about 10 to 20 percent.
It will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday.
NEW: Red Flag Warning now includes the Santa Cruz Mountains. #CAwx #CaliforniaWildfires #NorthBayFires pic.twitter.com/Tr9njOeJgL
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 11, 2017
North Bay Wildfires
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES