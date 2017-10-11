Red Flag Warning: Dangerous fire conditions in North Bay

(KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous fire conditions Wednesday night.

A Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Hills goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This means that fires can spread rapidly with the increase of winds.

The National Weather Service says northeast winds will be between 15-30 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

The dry condition coupled with the winds adds to the danger.

The humidity will be about 10 to 20 percent.

It will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday.

