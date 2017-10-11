Schools in Crockett, Rodeo cancel classes due to air qaulity

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The John Swett Unified School in Contra Costa County has canceled classes for Thursday due to poor air quality.
The John Swett Unified School has schools in Crockett and Rodeo.
Information from the Superintendent
Due to deteriorating air quality conditions due to the fires in the North Bay Area, schools in the John Swett Unified School District will be closed Thursday, October 12th. A decision about Friday will be made tomorrow afternoon.
