Smoke-filled skies blanket the Bay Area

AMERICAN CANYON (KRON)– A health advisory and spare the air alert were issued Wednesday due to the poor air quality around the Bay Area.
According to the Bay Area Quality Management District, the unhealthy air quality is from wildfires in the North Bay that are causing unprecedented levels of air pollution.
“Due to active wildfires and changing wind patterns, air quality could be impacted for many days to come,” the district said. “Air quality may improve at times or get worse, very quickly.”
KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun stopped at Walmart in American Canyon where he said there was a short supply of face masks.
Walmart American Canyon Pharmacy found more masks but they are going fast @kron4news pic.twitter.com/cQwbA7hr08
— Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) October 11, 2017
Out of facial masks here at Walmart in American Canyon. Smoke filled air here on border of Napa County @kron4news pic.twitter.com/FLv3bz0GqZ
— Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) October 11, 2017
North Bay Wildfire Evacuees in American Canyon Tell Stories of Hope & Survival @kron4news pic.twitter.com/wWSJAOb6km
— Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) October 11, 2017
