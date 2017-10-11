Sonoma County Juvenile Hall evacuated

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– The Sonoma County Juvenile Hall was evacuated early Monday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The juvenile facility located near Kenwood was evacuated around 5:30 a.m., authorities said.
All youth and staff were safely relocated to Solano County. News arrest intakes will be completed at the Marin County Juvenile Hall.
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES