Sonoma County Juvenile Hall evacuated

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– The Sonoma County Juvenile Hall was evacuated early Monday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile facility located near Kenwood was evacuated around 5:30 a.m., authorities said.

All youth and staff were safely relocated to Solano County. News arrest intakes will be completed at the Marin County Juvenile Hall.

