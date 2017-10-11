Sonoma County Juvenile Hall evacuated

By Published: Updated:
An inmate firefighter monitors flames as a house burns in the Napa wine region in California on October 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– The Sonoma County Juvenile Hall was evacuated early Monday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile facility located near Kenwood was evacuated around 5:30 a.m., authorities said.

All youth and staff were safely relocated to Solano County. News arrest intakes will be completed at the Marin County Juvenile Hall.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s