Sonoma County school closures for Wednesday

Cardinal Newman High School

(KRON) Sonoma County has released school closures for Wednesday

The following schools will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 11

(Fort Ross will be open)

1.     Alexander Valley

2.     Bellevue Union

3.     Bennett Valley

4.     Cinnabar School District

5.     Cloverdale

6.     Cotati-Rohnert Park

7.     Dunham

8.     Forestville

9.     Geyserville

10.  Gravenstein USD – Closed all week

11.  Guerneville

12.  Harmony/Salmon Creek

     Horicon

13.  Healdsburg

14.  Kenwood – closed through Thursday

15.  Liberty ESD

16.  Mark West

17.  Monte Rio

18.  Oak Grove Union

19.  Old Adobe Union

20.  Petaluma City Schools

21.  Piner Olivet

22.  Rincon Valley – Closed all Week

23.  Roseland – Closed all week

24.  Santa Rosa City Schools

25.  Sebastopol Union

26.  The Reach School

27.  Twin Hills Union

28.  Two Rock Union

29.  Waugh – Closed Thursday and Friday as well

30.  West Side USD

31.  Wilmar/Wilson School

32.  Windsor

33.  Wright ESD

34.  West Sonoma County Union High School District

