Sonoma County school closures for Wednesday

(KRON) Sonoma County has released school closures for Wednesday
1. Alexander Valley
2. Bellevue Union
3. Bennett Valley
4. Cinnabar School District
5. Cloverdale
6. Cotati-Rohnert Park
7. Dunham
8. Forestville
9. Geyserville
10. Gravenstein USD – Closed all week
11. Guerneville
12. Harmony/Salmon Creek
Horicon
13. Healdsburg
14. Kenwood – closed through Thursday
15. Liberty ESD
16. Mark West
17. Monte Rio
18. Oak Grove Union
19. Old Adobe Union
20. Petaluma City Schools
21. Piner Olivet
22. Rincon Valley – Closed all Week
23. Roseland – Closed all week
24. Santa Rosa City Schools
25. Sebastopol Union
26. The Reach School
27. Twin Hills Union
28. Two Rock Union
29. Waugh – Closed Thursday and Friday as well
30. West Side USD
31. Wilmar/Wilson School
32. Windsor
33. Wright ESD
34. West Sonoma County Union High School District