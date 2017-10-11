Cal Fire: Structures burning on Calistoga Road in Santa Rosa

GLEN ELLEN, CA - OCTOBER 09: A flame from an open gas line illuminates grape vines in a vineyard during the Nuns fire on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. Ten people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CALISTOGA (KRON) — Structures are burning on Calistoga Road in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning.

Earlier we were told that homes in Calistoga were burning. This is incorrect.

The Tubbs Fire is currently spreading across Sonoma County. At this time, Cal Fire is not able to say where exactly the homes are burning.

Sonoma County Evacuation Orders:

All of Glen Ellen, West of Jack London State Park, East of Bennet Valley Golf Course, Sonoma Mountain Road, Bennet Ridge Road, Sonoma Mountain Road, Enterprise Road, Wall Road, Cavedale Road Arnold Drive, Partrick Rd to Browns Valley Rd

