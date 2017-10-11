Cal Fire: Structures burning on Calistoga Road in Santa Rosa

CALISTOGA (KRON) — Structures are burning on Calistoga Road in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning.

Earlier we were told that homes in Calistoga were burning. This is incorrect.

The Tubbs Fire is currently spreading across Sonoma County. At this time, Cal Fire is not able to say where exactly the homes are burning.

Sonoma County Evacuation Orders:

All of Glen Ellen, West of Jack London State Park, East of Bennet Valley Golf Course, Sonoma Mountain Road, Bennet Ridge Road, Sonoma Mountain Road, Enterprise Road, Wall Road, Cavedale Road Arnold Drive, Partrick Rd to Browns Valley Rd

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES