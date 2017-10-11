The California wildfires, by the staggering numbers

Coffey Park, Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa

Credit: Janice Abdalla "NapaCounty fire seen from our plane while flying into SFO tonight"

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa

Fountain Grove Pkwy in Santa Rosa

Fountain Grove Pkwy in Santa Rosa

Fountain Grove Pkwy in Santa Rosa

Taken from Fulton Rd. looking towards Hopper Ln. Santa Rosa

Napa

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa mobile homes destroyed

Photo from fire evacuee

Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California’s wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

A man hoses the roof of a home in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The remains of a car sits near the Fountaingrove Inn Hotel as it burns at rear in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A law enforcement officer blocks a road as flames burn in a residential area in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Trees burn behind houses in a residential area in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Flames from a wildfire consume a a three car garage at a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The sun rises as flames from a wildfire burn Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California’s wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Flames from a wildfire burn along a ridgeline Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California’s wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

A woman takes a photo of the sun covered from smoke and haze from fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Smoke and fire rise from the Fountaingrove Inn Hotel as it burns in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Firefighters hose down a burning tree in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Mobile home community, Santa Rosa (CNN)

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California.

on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California.

on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California.

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Generated by IJG JPEG Library