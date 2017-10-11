Tubbs Fire burned 28,000 acres in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)- More than 28,000 acres were burned and nearly 600 buildings destroyed as the Tubbs Fire swept through Napa County.
The fire located off of Highway 128 and Bennett Lane, next to Calistoga, is growing in size.
#TubbsFire [update] off Hwy 128 and Bennet Lane, Calistoga (Napa County) is now 28,000 acres. https://t.co/5OVEfaseWy pic.twitter.com/0XjT2tj95B
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 11, 2017
Tubbs Fire – Napa & Sonoma County
Located off of Hwy 128 and Bennett Ln, Calistoga. It has spread into Sonoma County, mainly into Santa Rosa
27,000 acres burned
571 structures destroyed – 550 residential, 21 commercial
Mandatory Evacuations: Monticello Park, Silverado Country Club, Hardman/McKinley/Estee, Circle Oaks, Buhman, Wild Horse Valley Road, Silverado Trail from Trancas to SR 128, SR 128 to Moskowite.
Napa County neighborhood destroyed
