Tubbs Fire burned 28,000 acres in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)- More than 28,000 acres were burned and nearly 600 buildings destroyed as the Tubbs Fire swept through Napa County.

The fire located off of Highway 128 and Bennett Lane, next to Calistoga, is growing in size. h

Tubbs Fire – Napa & Sonoma County

Located off of Hwy 128 and Bennett Ln, Calistoga. It has spread into Sonoma County, mainly into Santa Rosa

27,000 acres burned

571 structures destroyed – 550 residential, 21 commercial

Mandatory Evacuations: Monticello Park, Silverado Country Club, Hardman/McKinley/Estee, Circle Oaks, Buhman, Wild Horse Valley Road, Silverado Trail from Trancas to SR 128, SR 128 to Moskowite.

