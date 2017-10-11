Vallejo schools out Thursday, Friday due to fire, air quality

VALLEJO (KRON)–All schools in the Vallejo Unified School District will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the spread of wildfires, according to district officials.
Mondays is a regularly scheduled professional development day for district staff that remains on the calendar.
Schools will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
North Bay Wildfires
