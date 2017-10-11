Vallejo schools out Thursday, Friday due to fire, air quality

A flag is draped on the back of a truck destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Wildfires tearing through California’s wine country continued to expand Wednesday, destroying hundreds more homes and structures and prompting new evacuation orders. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

VALLEJO (KRON)–All schools in the Vallejo Unified School District will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the spread of wildfires, according to district officials.

Mondays is a regularly scheduled professional development day for district staff that remains on the calendar.

Schools will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

