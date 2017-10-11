VIDEO: Hot spots popping up in charred Sonoma County neighborhoods

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — We’re starting to see new flames break out in the North Bay area as fires continue to burn.
KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes was in the Glen Ellen neighborhood in Sonoma Valley Wednesday morning.
She said that hot spots keep popping up in the already charred neighborhood.
