VIDEO: Hot spots popping up in charred Sonoma County neighborhoods

By Published:

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — We’re starting to see new flames break out in the North Bay area as fires continue to burn.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes was in the Glen Ellen neighborhood in Sonoma Valley Wednesday morning.

She said that hot spots keep popping up in the already charred neighborhood.

SONOMA COUNTY EVACUATION LIST

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s