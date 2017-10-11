SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Nuns Fire is also a concern for firefighters on Wednesday night as it burns near homes.
KRON4’s J.R. Stone is following the flames in the Oakmont neighborhood of Santa Rosa.
Watch the above video to see J.R.’s full report.
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES