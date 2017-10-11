CALISTOGA (KRON) — More North Bay residents are returning to their homes only to find rubble and ash, a devastating look at the aftermath of the Atlas Fire.

So many are now homeless. Calistoga is now a ghost town.

Residents are hoping they don’t have to leave their homes because it’s a stressful feeling.

Back in Napa, KRON4 spoke to a family who wanted to see what their property looked like in the wake of the Atlas Fire.

The visual is devastating–small flames still burn in the aftermath of the Atlas Fire as several homes are decimated at Loma Vista Drive, smoldering shells of what they were before Sunday night.

“Devastating. All the metal stuff survived but everything else is gone,” said Bonnie Delorimier, whose home was destroyed.

About 40 years ago, Chuck and Bonnie moved into their home with their three children. Everything is now completely destroyed except the sign with their last name at the entrance.

A tight-knit family, Chuck and Bonnie’s daughter Tracy moved in across the street. Her children grew up playing in the Delorimier household.

“They spent a lot of time at grandma and grandpa’s. Used to swim in that pool a lot. It’s a lot of memories,” Tracy Foley said.

The Atlas fire also destroyed Tracy’s home. The playground and basketball court are gone.

A chimney is left standing. Neighboring properties suffered the same fate.

Now, all Bonnie and her family have are memories without homes to return to.

“We’re homeless, and we have the clothes we wore out of the house and my car my husband’s truck is in the driveway melted practically, and that’s it,” Bonnie said. “We have no clothes. I had three closets full of clothes. No, I have a pair of pajamas.”

And it’s such a heartbreaking sight to see.

KRON4 was contacted by multiple homeowners who wanted to see what their houses had become.

As you saw, there wasn’t any good news to give.

