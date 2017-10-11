‘We have no clothes:’ Wine country residents return home to rubble and ash

Justin Lum Published:
NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: A house that was destroyed by the Atlas Fire is seen in Soda Canyon on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

 

CALISTOGA (KRON) — More North Bay residents are returning to their homes only to find rubble and ash, a devastating look at the aftermath of the Atlas Fire.

So many are now homeless. Calistoga is now a ghost town.

Residents are hoping they don’t have to leave their homes because it’s a stressful feeling.

Back in Napa, KRON4 spoke to a family who wanted to see what their property looked like in the wake of the Atlas Fire.

The visual is devastating–small flames still burn in the aftermath of the Atlas Fire as several homes are decimated at Loma Vista Drive, smoldering shells of what they were before Sunday night.

“Devastating. All the metal stuff survived but everything else is gone,” said Bonnie Delorimier, whose home was destroyed.

About 40 years ago, Chuck and Bonnie moved into their home with their three children. Everything is now completely destroyed except the sign with their last name at the entrance.

A tight-knit family, Chuck and Bonnie’s daughter Tracy moved in across the street. Her children grew up playing in the Delorimier household.

“They spent a lot of time at grandma and grandpa’s. Used to swim in that pool a lot. It’s a lot of memories,” Tracy Foley said.

The Atlas fire also destroyed Tracy’s home. The playground and basketball court are gone.

A chimney is left standing. Neighboring properties suffered the same fate.

Now, all Bonnie and her family have are memories without homes to return to.

“We’re homeless, and we have the clothes we wore out of the house and my car my husband’s truck is in the driveway melted practically, and that’s it,” Bonnie said. “We have no clothes. I had three closets full of clothes. No, I have a pair of pajamas.”

And it’s such a heartbreaking sight to see.

KRON4 was contacted by multiple homeowners who wanted to see what their houses had become.

As you saw, there wasn’t any good news to give.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s