Wine country fires force Raiders to alter practice

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) The Oakland Raiders have had to adjust their practice schedule because of poor air quality resulting from the wildfires in the nearby wine country.

The Raiders took the practice field Wednesday in smoky conditions with even some ash falling from the sky. The Environmental Protection Agency said the air was “unhealthy” in Alameda, about 40 miles from the fires.

The Raiders shortened their practice by eliminating individual drills in an effort to limit the amount of time players spent outside.

