North Bay firestorm death toll rises to 24

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Sheriff’s officials said Thursday that they have 14 confirmed deaths due to the raging wildfires in Sonoma County alone.
This brings the death toll up to 24 for all of the North Bay.
463 people are still missing in Sonoma County. There are 30 detectives working the missing persons.
Authorities said they are using cadaver dogs.
The wildfires have destroyed 3,500 homes and business and charred more than 170,000 acres.
“We are now hitting this fire on two front,” a fire official said Thursday. “While life safety still remains our priority, today, the beginning of day four, fire crews are making progress and we’re beginning to contain this fire.”
Officials say fire crews have made progress on the deadliest of two dozen fires burning in Northern California.
Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant said Thursday the blaze burning in Sonoma County is 10 percent contained.
But he warns that potential gusty winds forecast to hit the area later in the day could hamper firefighting efforts.
Since it began Sunday, the wildfire in Sonoma County has charred 53 square miles.
Entire cities have evacuated in anticipation of the next round of flames, their streets empty and the only motion coming from ashes falling like snowflakes.
