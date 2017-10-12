Cal Fire expands evacuation advisories as wildfires continue

Published: Updated:

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– Raging wildfires in Napa, Sonoma, and Solano counties has prompted Cal Fire to expand evacuation advisories.

In Napa County, advisories were issued for people living east of Silverado Trail, Soscol Avenue, Highway 221, Highway 29 and north of Jameson Canyon Road.

In Sonoma County, Palomino Lakes as well as parts of Windsor and Healdsburg. In Solano County, north of Jameson Canyon Road and I-80 and west of Suisun Valley Road.

An evacuation advisory means prepare to leave if the situation worsens.

