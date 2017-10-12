Cal State East Bay closes Concord campus Thursday, Friday due to poor air quality

By Published:

HAYWARD (KRON)– California State East Bay decided to close its Concord campus on Thursday and Friday due to the poor air quality.

The unhealthy air quality is the result of several fires burning in the North Bay.

All classes and activities at the Concord campus are canceled. The Hayward campus and Oakland center will remain open unless otherwise notified.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s