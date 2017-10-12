Cal State East Bay closes Concord campus Thursday, Friday due to poor air quality

HAYWARD (KRON)– California State East Bay decided to close its Concord campus on Thursday and Friday due to the poor air quality.
The unhealthy air quality is the result of several fires burning in the North Bay.
All classes and activities at the Concord campus are canceled. The Hayward campus and Oakland center will remain open unless otherwise notified.
