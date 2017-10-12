Calistoga, Middletown, Sonoma remain points of fire concern

(KRON) — Cal Fire officials said Thursday that the towns of Calistoga, Middletown, and Sonoma remain their main points of concern.
With the death toll now at 26 and nearly 200,000 acres burned, firefighters are entering their fourth day and are finally making progress on containing the fires.
The lack of strong overnight winds helped the firefighters make the containment progress.
“The wind event predicted to blow through the night didn’t materialize quite as predicted, and that allowed us to have more containment,” Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann said.
There are now 21 large fires burning after the Nuns and Norrbom fires merged.
Now, that fire, the Patrick fire and the Adobe fire are close to combining.
The Tubbs Fire has burned 34,270 acres and is now 10 percent contained.
The largest of the wildfires, the Atlas Fire, has burned 43,762 acres and is 3 percent contained.
On Wednesday, the entire city of Calistoga was ordered to evacuate.
FULL LIST OF MANDATORY EVACUATIONS
The Mayor of Calistoga issued a strong message to residents on Thursday.
“Your presence is not welcome if you are not a first responder,” Mayor Chris Canning said. “Your choice to stay is a distraction to first responders.”
The flames have not reached the city of Calistoga, but the evacuation order remains in place.
Parts of Sonoma are starting to evacuate on Thursday.
Erratic wind gusts are expected in the North Bay area starting Friday, which will make for dangerous fire conditions.
More than 8,000 firefighters are battling the blazes and additional manpower and equipment was pouring in from across the country and as far as Australia and Canada.
