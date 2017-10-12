CHP officers reunite with family rescued from North Bay fire

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Two California Highway Patrol officers were reunited with a family they saved from a North Bay Fire.

The CHP Golden Gate division tweeted a photo of the Yamato family with the officers.

The family was rescued from Atlas Peak in Napa County.

