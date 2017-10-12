CHP officers reunite with family rescued from North Bay fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Two California Highway Patrol officers were reunited with a family they saved from a North Bay Fire.
The CHP Golden Gate division tweeted a photo of the Yamato family with the officers.
The family was rescued from Atlas Peak in Napa County.
Interview with the Yamato family as they reunite with CHP officers who rescued them from Atlas Peak #NorthBayFireshttps://t.co/gKpYPHgL0K pic.twitter.com/Ww2YBg7na6
— CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) October 12, 2017
