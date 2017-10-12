Complete list of areas under mandatory evacuation

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)–There are a total of six fires burning in the North Bay. Several cities and neighborhoods are under mandatory evacuation as the threat of more fire devastation looms.
Full list of areas under mandatory evacuation
· Calistoga
· Geyserville
· Annadel Heights
· Agua Caliente
· Bennett Valley
· Cloverdale
· Eldridge
· Forestville
· Glen Ellen
· Knights Valley
· Lark field
· Rincon Valley
· Rohnert Park
· Santa Rosa
· Sonoma Valley
· Windsor
· Eastern Sonoma Valley
· Monticello Park
· Silverado Country Club
· Hardman/ McKinley/ Estee
· Circle Oaks
· Buhman Rd
· Wild Horse Valley
· Silverado Trail (from Trancas –àSR 128, from SR 128àmoskowite)
· Monteceto/Monte vista
· Berryessa Highlands
