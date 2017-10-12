Complete list of areas under mandatory evacuation

By Published: Updated:
Firefighters from the city of Fountain Valley try to hold back flames from the Canyon Fire 2 along Santiago Canyon Road on October 9th, 2017 in Anaheim Hills, California. At least six homes were burning by strong Santa Ana Winds.

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)–There are a total of six fires burning in the North Bay. Several cities and neighborhoods are under mandatory evacuation as the threat of more fire devastation looms.

Full list of areas under mandatory evacuation

·         Calistoga
·         Geyserville
·         Annadel Heights
·         Agua Caliente
·         Bennett Valley
·         Cloverdale
·         Eldridge
·         Forestville
·         Glen Ellen
·         Knights Valley
·         Lark field
·         Rincon Valley
·         Rohnert Park
·         Santa Rosa
·         Sonoma Valley
·         Windsor
·         Eastern Sonoma Valley
·         Monticello Park
·         Silverado Country Club
·         Hardman/ McKinley/ Estee
·         Circle Oaks
·         Buhman Rd
·         Wild Horse Valley
·         Silverado Trail (from Trancas –àSR 128, from SR 128àmoskowite)
·         Monteceto/Monte vista
·         Berryessa Highlands

North Bay Wildfires

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s