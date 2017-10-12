Dangerous fire flaring up near Hwy 221 in Napa

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A dangerous fire located off of Highway 221 in Napa is growing in size and fire crews are racing to control the blaze.
KRON4’s Will Tran is at the scene and says it looks like the fire is headed towards American Canyon.
The fire stretches from Skyline Wilderness Park and is about 40,000 acres in size.
Breaking-massive fire now off of 221 and Kaiser rd in Napa. Driving here it was clearly visible. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/f0D4A80sz5
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 12, 2017
