FULL LIST: North Bay Firestorm school closures

(KRON) — Several schools all over the Bay Area are closed due to the North Bay firestorms.

Here is a list of all the closures:

Petaluma schools

Santa Rosa City schools

Napa Valley Unified School District

Calistoga shools

Sonoma Valley Unified School District

Alexander Valley

Bellevue

Bennett Valley

Cinnabar

Cloverdale

Dunham

Forestville

Gravenstein

Geyserville

Harmony

Healdsburg

Kenwood

Liberty

Mark West

Monte Rio

Oak Grove

Old Adobe

Piner-Olivet

Roseland

Rincon Valley

Santa Rosa

Sebastopol Union

Sonoma Valley

SCOE Alternative Education

Twin Hills

Two Rock

Waugh

Windsor

Wright

Mendocino County

New Beginnings

Orr Creek

All schools in the Round Valley School District will be closed Tuesday

Sonoma State University

Pope Valley School

Santa Rosa Junior College

Napa Valley College

Fairfield-Suisun Unified Schools (Thurs, Fri)

Benicia Unified Schools (Thurs, Fri)

Vallejo Unified Schools (Thurs, Fri)

West Contra Costa Unified schools (Thurs)

Antioch Unified Schools (Thurs)

Martinez Unified Schools (Thurs)

Pittsburg Unified Schools (Thurs)

John Swett Unified Schools (Thurs)

Mt. Diablo Unified Schools (Thurs)

Make sure to check your school’s website for updates

