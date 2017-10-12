FULL LIST: North Bay Firestorm school closures

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: A house that was destroyed by the Atlas Fire is seen in Soda Canyon on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Several schools all over the Bay Area are closed due to the North Bay firestorms.

Here is a list of all the closures:

Petaluma schools

Santa Rosa City schools 

Napa Valley Unified School District 

Calistoga shools

Sonoma Valley Unified School District

  • Alexander Valley
  • Bellevue
  • Bennett Valley
  • Cinnabar
  • Cloverdale
  • Dunham
  • Forestville
  • Gravenstein
  • Geyserville
  • Harmony
  • Healdsburg
  • Kenwood
  • Liberty
  • Mark West
  • Monte Rio
  • Oak Grove
  • Old Adobe
  • Piner-Olivet
  • Roseland
  • Rincon Valley
  • Santa Rosa
  • Sebastopol Union
  • Sonoma Valley
  • SCOE Alternative Education
  • Twin Hills
  • Two Rock
  • Waugh
  • Windsor
  • Wright

Mendocino County 

  • New Beginnings
  • Orr Creek
  • All schools in the Round Valley School District will be closed Tuesday

Sonoma State University 

Pope Valley School

Santa Rosa Junior College 

Napa Valley College 

Fairfield-Suisun Unified Schools (Thurs, Fri) 

Benicia Unified Schools (Thurs, Fri)

Vallejo Unified Schools (Thurs, Fri) 

West Contra Costa Unified schools (Thurs)

Antioch Unified Schools (Thurs) 

Martinez Unified Schools (Thurs)

Pittsburg Unified Schools (Thurs)

John Swett Unified Schools (Thurs)

Mt. Diablo Unified Schools (Thurs) 

Make sure to check your school’s website for updates 

