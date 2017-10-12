FULL LIST: North Bay Firestorm school closures

(KRON) — Several schools all over the Bay Area are closed due to the North Bay firestorms.
Here is a list of all the closures:
Petaluma schools
Santa Rosa City schools
Napa Valley Unified School District
Calistoga shools
Sonoma Valley Unified School District
- Alexander Valley
- Bellevue
- Bennett Valley
- Cinnabar
- Cloverdale
- Dunham
- Forestville
- Gravenstein
- Geyserville
- Harmony
- Healdsburg
- Kenwood
- Liberty
- Mark West
- Monte Rio
- Oak Grove
- Old Adobe
- Piner-Olivet
- Roseland
- Rincon Valley
- Santa Rosa
- Sebastopol Union
- Sonoma Valley
- SCOE Alternative Education
- Twin Hills
- Two Rock
- Waugh
- Windsor
- Wright
Mendocino County
- New Beginnings
- Orr Creek
- All schools in the Round Valley School District will be closed Tuesday
Sonoma State University
Pope Valley School
Santa Rosa Junior College
Napa Valley College
Fairfield-Suisun Unified Schools (Thurs, Fri)
Benicia Unified Schools (Thurs, Fri)
Vallejo Unified Schools (Thurs, Fri)
West Contra Costa Unified schools (Thurs)
Antioch Unified Schools (Thurs)
Martinez Unified Schools (Thurs)
Pittsburg Unified Schools (Thurs)
John Swett Unified Schools (Thurs)
Mt. Diablo Unified Schools (Thurs)
Make sure to check your school’s website for updates
