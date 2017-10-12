SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Celebrity restaurateur Guy Fieri is helping to feed the victims of the North Bay firestorms that have left thousands homeless.
On Thursday, KRON4’s Stanley Roberts caught up with Fieri to talk about the firestorm and what he’s doing to help.
Watch the above video to see the full interview.
- NORTH BAY FIRESTORM DEATH TOLL RISES TO 26
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- FOUR FIRES CLOSE TO MERGING INTO MASSIVE BLAZE
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE