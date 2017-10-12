SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The North Bay firestorm has changed the lives of many forever.
Houses are damaged, lives are lost, and nearly 200,000 acres have been charred.
And you can help.
Major James Lloyd of the Salvation Army joined KRON4 on Thursday to talk about the relief efforts.
KRON4’s Grant Lodes speaks with Major Lloyd.
Watch the above video to see the full interview.
