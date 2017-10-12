SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Dr. Robert Blount is an assistant professor of pediatric and adult pulmonology and critical care medicine at UC San Francisco.
And on Thursday night, we are talking about the air quality and what it means for your health.
Watch the above video to see the full interview.
- NORTH BAY FIRESTORM DEATH TOLL RISES TO 26
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- FOUR FIRES CLOSE TO MERGING INTO MASSIVE BLAZE
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE