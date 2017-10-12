‘It’s been a tough four days’: KRON4’s Mark Danon on being evacuated

KENWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 11: Homes are left completely destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Kenwood, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — KRON4’s Morning News anchor Mark Danon was evacuated from his Sonoma County home on Monday when the firestorm broke out.

He called into KRON4 Thursday morning to give an update. He’s been staying at a friends house with four other families who are also evacuated.

Danon lives above the Sonoma Plaza. The fire was burning on the ridge above his home.

Thankfully, his house is still standing, but it’s been inaccessible since Monday morning.

Danon said it’s been like a rollercoaster. They thought they were fine after Tuesday morning, then everything flared up again as the Nuns fire came rolling down from Glen Ellen.

“It’s been a really tough four days,” he said,” just as far as seeing friends lose their homes.”

North Bay Wildfires

