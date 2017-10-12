‘It’s been a tough four days’: KRON4’s Mark Danon on being evacuated

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — KRON4’s Morning News anchor Mark Danon was evacuated from his Sonoma County home on Monday when the firestorm broke out.
He called into KRON4 Thursday morning to give an update. He’s been staying at a friends house with four other families who are also evacuated.
Danon lives above the Sonoma Plaza. The fire was burning on the ridge above his home.
Thankfully, his house is still standing, but it’s been inaccessible since Monday morning.
Danon said it’s been like a rollercoaster. They thought they were fine after Tuesday morning, then everything flared up again as the Nuns fire came rolling down from Glen Ellen.
“It’s been a really tough four days,” he said,” just as far as seeing friends lose their homes.”
North Bay Wildfires
