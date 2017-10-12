Kaiser, Sutter Health set up phone lines to find evacuated patients

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Two hospitals with facilities in the North Bay have set up hotline numbers for loved ones to find evacuated patients.

Both Sutter Health Hospital and Kaiser Hosptial have locations in Santa Rosa. On Monday both hospitals were evacuated and patients were moved to other locations around the Bay Area.

Roughly 130 patients were evacuated from Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa medical center on Monday morning. They were transported to Kaiser Permanente’s San Rafael center and other local hospitals and evacuation sites, according to a statement by the health system.

Another 70 patients were evacuated from Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital to other area hospitals by 8:45 a.m. Monday, according to a statement from Sutter Health. “The hospital has no known structural damage, but remains closed at this time,” the statement said.