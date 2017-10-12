Kaiser, Sutter Health set up phone lines to find evacuated patients

A San Diego Cal Fire firefighter monitors a flare up on a the head of a wildfire (the Southern LNU Complex), off of High Road above the Sonoma Valley, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. A wind shift caused flames to move quickly up hill and threaten homes in the area. Three days after the fires began, firefighters were still unable to gain control of the blazes that had turned entire Northern California neighborhoods to ash and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Two hospitals with facilities in the North Bay have set up hotline numbers for loved ones to find evacuated patients.

Both Sutter Health Hospital and Kaiser Hosptial have locations in Santa Rosa. On Monday both hospitals were evacuated and patients were moved to other locations around the Bay Area.

Roughly 130 patients were evacuated from Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa medical center on Monday morning. They were transported to Kaiser Permanente’s San Rafael center and other local hospitals and evacuation sites, according to a statement by the health system.
Another 70 patients were evacuated from Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital to other area hospitals by 8:45 a.m. Monday, according to a statement from Sutter Health. “The hospital has no known structural damage, but remains closed at this time,” the statement said.

The Kaiser hotline number is (855)599-0033. The number for Sutter Health is 797-543-4511.

