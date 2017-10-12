SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — High school football games across the Bay Area are being canceled Friday and Saturday due to the North Bay firestorm.

Due to the multiple fires burning in the North Bay, the air quality is at dangerous levels across the region.

Here is a list of the canceled games:

NCS – North Bay League:

– Montgomery at Cardinal Newman

– Ukiah at Rancho Cotate

– Maria Carrillo vs Casa Grande

– Santa Rosa at Windsor

NCS – Sonoma County League:

– El Molino at Elsie Allen

– Piner at Analy

– Galena-Reno vs Sonoma Valley

– Petaluma vs Healdsburg

NCS – Marin County Athletic League:

– Redwood at Justin-Siena

– Marin Catholic at San Marin

NCS – Tri-County-Rock:

– Salesian at St. Patrick-St. Vincent

– Saint Mary’s at El Cerrito

NCS – Tri-County-Stone:

– Hercules at Kennedy-Richmond (both teams have an opening next week, but no official rescheduling has been announced at this time)

NCS – DAL-Valley:

– Berean Christian at Alhambra

CCS – BVAL-Santa Teresa:

– Independence at Del Mar

– Silver Creek at Gunderson

– Branham at Leland

– San Jose at Willow Glen

CCS – BVAL-Mt. Hamilton:

– Oak Grove at Leigh

– Lincoln at Live Oak

– Piedmont Hills at Pioneer

– Santa Teresa at Westmont

CCS – BVAL-West Valley:

– Overfelt at Hill

– Mt. Pleasant at Prospect

– Lick at Yerba Buena

– Evergreen Valley at Sobrato

SJS – Monticello Empire League:

– Rodriguez at Napa

– Vintage at Vacaville

SJS – Solano County Conference:

– Vanden at American Canyon