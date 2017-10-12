List of North Bay Firestorm Resources

(KRON) — The fires that swept through the North Bay has forced thousands of people from their homes.
Here is a list of resources for fire evacuees or people wanting to help:
Click here for a complete list of Mandatory Evacuations
If you are being evacuated: Pack necessary belongings, medications, pets, personal items, cell phones, chargers, important papers and anything else deemed necessary.
INTERACTIVE MAPS of fire perimeters
Missing Persons Hotline
Call 707-565-3856 to report any missing persons.
SafeandWell.org
Click here for interactive maps showing where the fires are actively burning
Click here for a list of Evacuation Centers & Animal Evacuation Centers
Click here for a list of School Closures
Residents encouraged to register for Nixle:
For those of you who follow our page from Napa, Sonoma, Lake, or Solano Counties, the emergency operations centers are pushing out information via Nixle. The easiest way to get this information is to text your zip code to 888777. Information such as evacuation orders, emergency shelter locations, and road closures.
You will NOT receive notifications by inputting your zip code in this post. You must text your zip code to 888777. Again, send your zip code in a text message to 888777 (where you normally put in the phone number)
If you’d like to report a missing person — please call the Sonoma County Fire Services Department at 707-565-3856.
Medical and Mental Health Care Available in Santa Rosa through Santa Rosa Community Health
The following Santa Rosa Community Health campuses are open to support non-emergency, chronic disease, and urgent medical needs for the Santa Rosa community and our existing patients. They will remain open for as long as it is safe and healthy to do so. Both children and adults can be seen at each site.
Lombardi Campus, 751 Lombardi Court, 707-547-2222
Brookwood Campus, 983 Sonoma Avenue, 707-547-2222
Pediatric Campus, 711 Stony Point Road, 707-578-2005
Dental Campus, 1110 North Dutton Avenue, 707-303-3395 (phone currently not working)
In case of a true medical emergency, call 911 or go to the emergency room.
Our Lombardi Pharmacy at 751 Lombardi Court is open. Prescriptions for uncontrolled substances can also be refilled at ANY pharmacy with an existing prescription bottle.
Those needing care are encouraged to call in advance, as we will have nurses standing by to take calls and many medical and mental health needs can be met over the phone during this time. Patients with appointments should also call in advance to see if their needs can be met by phone or if appointments can or should be rescheduled.
Vista and Elsie Allen Campuses are closed. Further medical assistance is available at emergency shelters at Cook Middle School and Elsie Allen High School.
North Bay Wildfires
- 23 CONFIRMED DEAD IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- EVACUATION ORDERS FOR THE CITY OF NAPA
- CALISTOGA UNDER FULL MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE