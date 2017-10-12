Mandatory evacuations expanded for area of Eastern Sonoma Valley

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 09: An out of control wildfire approaches Gundlach Bundschu winery on October 9, 2017 in Sonoma, California. Ten people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the following area:

North of East Napa St from 4th Street East to end of E. Napa Street

Please remember that the area of 7th Street East, Castle Road, and Lovall Valley Road east of Old Winery Road is already in a Mandatory evacuation area.

FULL LIST OF MANDATORY EVACUATIONS 

