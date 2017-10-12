Mandatory evacuations expanded for area of Eastern Sonoma Valley

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the following area:
North of East Napa St from 4th Street East to end of E. Napa Street
Please remember that the area of 7th Street East, Castle Road, and Lovall Valley Road east of Old Winery Road is already in a Mandatory evacuation area.
FULL LIST OF MANDATORY EVACUATIONS
North Bay Wildfires
- 23 CONFIRMED DEAD IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- EVACUATION ORDERS FOR THE CITY OF NAPA
- CALISTOGA UNDER FULL MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE