Mayor of Calistoga issues a strong message to residents

By Published: Updated:


NAPA COUNTY (KRON)–There’s been a slight improvement in fire conditions in Calistoga, but the area is still under mandatory evacuation

Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning stressed the importance of adhering to evacuation orders.

” Your presence is not welcome if you are not a first responder,” he said. “Your choice to stay is a distraction to first responders.”

Those who wish to disobey the ordinance risks putting their lives in danger.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s