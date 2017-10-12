Mayor of Calistoga issues a strong message to residents



NAPA COUNTY (KRON)–There’s been a slight improvement in fire conditions in Calistoga, but the area is still under mandatory evacuation

Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning stressed the importance of adhering to evacuation orders.

” Your presence is not welcome if you are not a first responder,” he said. “Your choice to stay is a distraction to first responders.”

Those who wish to disobey the ordinance risks putting their lives in danger.

