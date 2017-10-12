No donations needed at American Canyon evacuation center

AMERICAN CANYON (KRON) — The evacuation centers in American Canyon have enough supplies, according to a city council member.

KRON4 spoke to David Oro Thursday at the evacuation center set up at American Canyon High School.

He said that the donations have been overwhelming and while he does appreciate the generosity, they have enough.

“We have everything we need to have our evacuation center fully operational,” Oro said.

Instead, he said people that want to help should consider making a monetary donation on RedCross.org.

