No donations needed at American Canyon evacuation center

By Published:

AMERICAN CANYON (KRON) — The evacuation centers in American Canyon have enough supplies, according to a city council member.

KRON4 spoke to David Oro Thursday at the evacuation center set up at American Canyon High School.

He said that the donations have been overwhelming and while he does appreciate the generosity, they have enough.

“We have everything we need to have our evacuation center fully operational,” Oro said.

Instead, he said people that want to help should consider making a monetary donation on RedCross.org.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s