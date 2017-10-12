North Bay Firestorm: Air quality unhealthy for all in San Mateo

Firefighters from the city of Fountain Valley try to hold back flames from the Canyon Fire 2 along Santiago Canyon Road on October 9th, 2017 in Anaheim Hills, California. At least six homes were burning by strong Santa Ana Winds.

 

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Air quality is unhealthy for all in San Mateo due to the North Bay firestorm, according to police.

The air quality is in the “red” level, which means the air is unhealthy for everyone.

San Mateo residents are being asked to stay inside, avoid exertion, and keep their windows and doors closed.

