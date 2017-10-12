SAN MATEO (KRON) — Air quality is unhealthy for all in San Mateo due to the North Bay firestorm, according to police.
The air quality is in the “red” level, which means the air is unhealthy for everyone.
San Mateo residents are being asked to stay inside, avoid exertion, and keep their windows and doors closed.
- NORTH BAY FIRESTORM DEATH TOLL RISES TO 26
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- FOUR FIRES CLOSE TO MERGING INTO MASSIVE BLAZE
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE