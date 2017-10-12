SAN MATEO (KRON) — Air quality is unhealthy for all in San Mateo due to the North Bay firestorm, according to police.

The air quality is in the “red” level, which means the air is unhealthy for everyone.

San Mateo residents are being asked to stay inside, avoid exertion, and keep their windows and doors closed.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES