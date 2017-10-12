VIDEO: North Bay firestorm almost reaches Highway 29 near Calistoga

CALISTOGA (KRON) — The fire has just about reached Highway 29, about 4 miles north of Calistoga, but a firefighter tells KRON4 it has not jumped the highway.
The fire was still probably a quarter mile away or less when KRON4 got there, but firefighters have been doing burnouts to get rid of the fuel all the way up to the road.
That way, Highway 29 can ideally become one of their containment lines.
The Tubbs Fire is on the west side.
