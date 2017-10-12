VIDEO: North Bay firestorm almost reaches Highway 29 near Calistoga

A San Diego Cal Fire firefighter monitors a flare up on a the head of a wildfire (the Southern LNU Complex), off of High Road above the Sonoma Valley, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. A wind shift caused flames to move quickly up hill and threaten homes in the area. Three days after the fires began, firefighters were still unable to gain control of the blazes that had turned entire Northern California neighborhoods to ash and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

CALISTOGA (KRON) — The fire has just about reached Highway 29, about 4 miles north of Calistoga, but a firefighter tells KRON4 it has not jumped the highway.

The fire was still probably a quarter mile away or less when KRON4 got there, but firefighters have been doing burnouts to get rid of the fuel all the way up to the road.

That way, Highway 29 can ideally become one of their containment lines.

The Tubbs Fire is on the west side.

