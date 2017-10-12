NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: The family-owned winery, Signorello Estate, on Napa's Silverado Trail is left in ruins by the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 10: A helicopter takes water to fight the Atlas Fire on October 10, 2017 in Napa, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 10: Leonard George sprays water on his home as he attempts to protect it from a wildfire on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 10: A fire breaks out in the hills above a vineyard at the Atlas Fire on October 10, 2017 in Napa, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 10: Smoke from the Atlas Fire is seen in the distance on October 10, 2017 in Napa, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 10: A toy car is left scorched in a neighborhood destroyed by fire near Cardinal Newman High School on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, at least 1,500 homes have burned and 11 people have died as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

GLEN ELLEN, CA - OCTOBER 10: A view of the remains of a home that was destroyed by the Nuns Fire on October 10, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 10: A neighborhood is left destroyed by fire near Cardinal Newman High School on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, at least 1,500 homes have burned and 11 people have died as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 10: A view of the remains of homes that were destroyed by the Atlas Fire on October 10, 2017 in Napa, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 10: A man retrieves coins from the ruins of his house in a neighborhood destroyed by fire near Cardinal Newman High School on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, at least 1,500 homes have burned and 11 people have died as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 10: Religious statue are seen among fire damaged buildings at Cardinal Newman High School on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, at least 1,500 homes have burned and 11 people have died as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 09: An out of control wildfire approaches Gundlach Bundschu winery on October 9, 2017 in Sonoma, California. Ten people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 09: Smoke continues to rise from the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country on October 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Ten people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 09: Burned lawn chairs sit next to the swimming pool at the Journey's End Mobile Home Park on October 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Ten people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KENWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 11: Homes are left completely destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Kenwood, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: A car destroyed by the Tubbs Fire sits on the street on October 11, 2017 in Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Wine grapes are destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Wine grapes are destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Kenwood, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: A vineyard on Napa's Silverado Trail is seen next to land blackened the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people were killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Homes are left completely destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: A view of the remains of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 11: The body of a cow that died in the Atlas Fire is seen in Soda Canyon on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: The Tubbs Fire threatens a house on the ouskirts of Santa Rosa on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: A house that was destroyed by the Atlas Fire is seen in Soda Canyon on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 11: A construction site American flag hangs partly melted among houses in Soda Canyon that were destroyed by the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people were killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 11: A Mother Mary statue remains standing and nearly unscorched in a forest that burned in the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people were killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

KRON4 Viewer: "My view of the PocketFire from across the valley on Canyon Road. 747 fire tanker! Like the cavalry arrived!"

General Vallejo, Sonoma (Picture: Josh Hammitt)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 12: Napa County Sheriff deputies escort people across a barricade to be driven by police officers to pick up important medications or feed animals at their homes effected by the Atlas Fire on October 12, 2017 in Napa, California. Thousands of homes have burned and about two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far as numerous wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: Burned cars sit in front of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A fire hose lays in the street in front of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: An American flag hangs on a car in front of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A Halloween decoration is the only thing left standing in front of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: An overturned car sits in front of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 12: Rippey family sons Mike (L) and Chuck, and daughters Mimi and Liz (R) say a prayer over the spot where their father died, in the ruins of the house of 100-year-old Charles and 98-year-old Sara Rippey who died in the Atlas Fire just after it began, on October 12, 2017 near Napa, California. Thousands homes have burned and two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far as numerous wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A sign thanking firefighters is posted on Highway 12 on October 12, 2017 in Sonoma, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Nuns Fire on October 12, 2017 in Sonoma, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a car that was destroyed by the Nuns Fire on October 12, 2017 in Sonoma, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 12: Napa County Sheriff deputies escort people across a barricade to be driven by police officers to pick up important medications or feed animals at their homes effected by the Atlas Fire on October 12, 2017 in Napa, California. Thousands of homes have burned and about two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far as numerous wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A dog stands with people lined up to be driven by police to pick up important medications or feed animals at their homes effected by the Atlas Fire on October 12, 2017 in Napa, California. Thousands of homes have burned and about two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far as numerous wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A Napa County Sheriff's deputy organizes people to be driven by officers to pick up important medications or feed animals at their homes effected by the Atlas Fire on October 12, 2017 in Napa, California. Thousands of homes have burned and about two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far as numerous wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

