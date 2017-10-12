SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The North Bay firestorm has caused damage to homes, killed dozens of people, and displaced thousands.

But on Thursday, KRON4’s Stanley Roberts captured a new reality.

Santa Rosa police cruisers once used to rescue people have caught fire and burned out.

Even @SantaRosaPOA cruisers which were used to rescue people caught fire 🔥. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Qae969g7H5 — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) October 12, 2017

Twenty-seven people have died in the fire and nearly 200,000 acres have been burned.

