SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The North Bay firestorm has caused damage to homes, killed dozens of people, and displaced thousands.
But on Thursday, KRON4’s Stanley Roberts captured a new reality.
Santa Rosa police cruisers once used to rescue people have caught fire and burned out.
Even @SantaRosaPOA cruisers which were used to rescue people caught fire 🔥. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Qae969g7H5
Twenty-seven people have died in the fire and nearly 200,000 acres have been burned.
