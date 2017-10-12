North Bay Firestorm: Santa Rosa police cruisers burned out

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The North Bay firestorm has caused damage to homes, killed dozens of people, and displaced thousands.

But on Thursday, KRON4’s Stanley Roberts captured a new reality.

Santa Rosa police cruisers once used to rescue people have caught fire and burned out.

Twenty-seven people have died in the fire and nearly 200,000 acres have been burned.

