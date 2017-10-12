North Bay Firestorm: Four fires close to merging into massive blaze

(KRON) There are four fires burning in the North Bay that are close to merging into one massive fire.

Wednesday night the Nuns and Norrbom fires merged.

Now that fire, the Partrick fire and the Adobe fire are close to combining into a monster blaze.

Fire officials are worried about the fire lines merging. The fires are burning from Kenwood in the north to the eastside of the city of Sonoma.

