North Bay Firestorm: Four fires close to merging into massive blaze

By Published:
Coffey Park homes burn early Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

(KRON) There are four fires burning in the North Bay that are close to merging into one massive fire.

Wednesday night the Nuns and Norrbom fires merged.

Now that fire, the Partrick fire and the Adobe fire are close to combining into a monster blaze.

Fire officials are worried about the fire lines merging. The fires are burning from Kenwood in the north to the eastside of the city of Sonoma.

MOBILE APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE MAP

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON >>>

23 CONFIRMED DEAD IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM

INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS 

EVACUATION ORDERS FOR THE CITY OF NAPA

CALISTOGA UNDER FULL MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS

WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE 

MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s